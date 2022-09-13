Towanda Township approves Hemlock Hills developer’s agreement

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Towanda Township supervisors have entered a developer’s agreement with M.R. Dirt, Inc. concerning the Hemlock Hills subdivision.
Supervisors voted for and approved the agreement at their Monday meeting. The next step involves sending the agreement to M.R. Dirt for its owners to look it over and approve it.
At their July meeting, township supervisors made a road work and maintenance agreement with M.R. Dirt. The approval on Monday makes the agreement official.
M.R. Dirt, Inc. is the legal owner of the parcel of land encompassing the Hemlock Hills subdivision, according to the agreement. The Towanda-based company will “dedicate the roadway and right of way improvements to Towanda Township,” the agreement states.
During the July meeting, supervisors accepted a $180,000 surety for the road maintenance agreement for a period of 18 months commencing on the date of dedication or acceptance of the roads. The bond amount will be reduced to $8,400 commencing a year and a half after the initiation and continuing for a period of 10 years for work on six pipes.
The Hemlock Hills subdivision consists of dozens of houses and construction has included adding pipes, a drainage system and stormwater system, said township Solicitor Jonathan Foster.
Concerning their township building on Chapel Street, supervisors announced that a new sidewalk and handrails have been constructed on the property. The upgrades are to ensure ADA accessibility, according to Secretary/Treasurer Lori Kepner.
