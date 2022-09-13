Towanda Township approves Hemlock Hills developer’s agreement

The Towanda Township office at 44 Chapel Street has a new sidewalk and handrails on the property.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Towanda Township supervisors have entered a developer’s agreement with M.R. Dirt, Inc. concerning the Hemlock Hills subdivision.

Supervisors voted for and approved the agreement at their Monday meeting. The next step involves sending the agreement to M.R. Dirt for its owners to look it over and approve it.

