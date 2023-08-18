PennDOT advises motorists that a bridge replacement project will continue next week on Route 220 in Towanda Township, approximately 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Burlington Turnpike and approximately 0.6 miles southwest of the intersection with South Main Street.
Motorists should expect stopped or slowed traffic with flagging as construction vehicles enter and exit for the removal of the temporary roadway. Drive slowly and with caution through the area. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.
