TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Funding for Liquid Fuels will be on its way to Towanda Township soon, according to township officials at their Monday meeting.
The township should expected approximately $62,594 this year, said Secretary/Treasurer Lori Kepner. Funds typically arrive between March and April, but she stated that this year’s money will most likely arrive in the first week of April.
In past years, the amount was roughly $69,000. Kepner said that state officials told her in 2020 that decreased amounts may occur due to COVID-related complications like roads not being in as much use.
The funds are provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Municipal Liquid Fuels Program, which funds the construction and repair of public roads, according to its website.
Towanda Township’s next meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on April 11.
