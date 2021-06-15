Towanda Township eyeing demolition of burned out home

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – A South Main Street property destroyed by fire in December could soon face demolition, either by the property’s owner or Towanda Township itself.
During Monday’s Towanda Township Supervisors meeting, Secretary Lori Kepner report that Code Inspections Inc. was at the former rental property at 1015 S. Main St. last week and will be pushing the owner to demolish it since it’s a hazard.
“If they do not respond back to them, then we have that paper trail and we can bid it out or get a quote and use the money they (the insurance company) sent us,” said Kepner. Any insurance money left over from the demolition will be returned to the owner, she added.
“It’s been an eyesore since December,” said Supervisor Chairwoman Charlotte Sullivan. She added that the township should also update its ordinances with a timeframe so that similar properties in the future can be dealt with in a more timely fashion.
“It’s a mess,” she added. “I wouldn’t want to be their next door neighbor there.”
The home was destroyed by fire on Dec. 7.
