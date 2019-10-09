TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Towanda Township home is considered a total loss after a reported explosion sparked a fire that engulfed the mobile home on Tuesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the fire began just before 1 p.m. and was fully involved by the time fire crews arrived shortly after.
Carol Burnett, the owner of the Meredith Colony RV Park where the burnt mobile home is located, said that she was in her car at the park when she heard a loud boom.
“I thought it was a car wreck,” she said on Tuesday.
Another neighbor who wished not to be named said she too heard the boom and also thought it was a car wreck on the busy Route 220 nearby. The neighbor then heard someone yelling “help” and saw someone walking over to their home on their own power with visible burns. The neighbor then aided the burn victim and called 911.
Other neighbors were also caring for a dog that had survived the blast. The dog had some singed hair and a possible burn on its nose but seemed to be otherwise healthy. Another dog that lived in the home has not yet been located.
Towanda Second Assistant Fire Chief Joe Shay said on Tuesday evening that one person was in the home at the time of the fire, the homeowner, and was taken by ambulance to the Bradford County Airport where they were life flighted to a hospital in Lehigh Valley via helicopter. He could not say how many people resided in the home.
A Fire Marshal will investigate the fire Wednesday morning, according to Shay. They will then make an official judgement on the origin of the blaze.
Towanda, Monroeton, Wysox, and North Towanda fire crews were all on scene to fight the blaze. Guthrie Memorial EMS as well as Guthrie Life Flight and other emergency responders were also on scene.
