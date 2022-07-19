TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Towanda Township supervisors made an agreement with M.R. Dirt at their Monday meeting concerning the road work and maintenance at the Hemlock Hills subdivision.
Supervisors accepted a $180,000 surety for the road maintenance agreement for a period of 18 months commencing on the date of dedication or acceptance of the roads, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc. In addition, the bond amount will be reduced to $8,400 commencing a year and a half after the initiation and continuing for a period of 10 years for work on six pipes.
M.R. Dirt owns the Hemlock Hills subdivision and construction on it has been conducted for around 14 years. Scott Middendorf and Chris Roof, the owners of M.R. Dirt, were at the meeting to clarify the agreement and discuss the project with supervisors. The Towanda-based company provides a variety of services that include excavation, truck repair, oilfield services and paving.
Construction work at the subdivision has included adding pipes, a drainage system and stormwater system, said township Solicitor Jonathan Foster.
“Now that they have finished that work, they want the township to accept the roads so that they would give us the deed of dedication and the roads would become township roads,” said Foster. “If they damage the road while they are building the other 44 houses that they want to build then they will repair any damages.”
The supervisors and M.R. Dirt were all in agreement that the company will fix the roads if any damage occurs during construction, Secretary/Treasurer Lori Kepner.
