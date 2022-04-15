TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Towanda Township will be moving its election location from the township office to the Bradford County Airport starting with the May 17 primary.
The move, which was approved Monday, was in response to concerns that the township office on Chapel Street didn’t have sufficient handicap parking, according to Supervisor Chairwoman Charlotte Sullivan.
In other business, the township will hold a free cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18. Citizens are encouraged to contact the township at (570) 265-4344 regarding what refuse will be taken.
