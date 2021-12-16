TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Towanda Township passed their 2022 budget, which won’t require any tax increases for its residents.
The budget was passed as advertised at the township’s regular meeting on Monday.
Township Chairwoman Charlotte Sullivan stated that it has been many years since a tax increase has occurred and she is happy to see the township operating successfully without one.
The township will also be working to update their ordinances and finish work on their maintenance building, she said.
Gary Scranton, the township vice chairman, resigned and moved to Lancaster to be closer to family, so the township anticipates filling his seat soon, said Sullivan.
The next meeting will feature the township’s reorganization at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.