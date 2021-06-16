TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Oil and stone work will soon begin on three Towanda Township roads as long as the weather doesn’t further delay the delivery of equipment.
In preparation, the township purchased 315 tons of 1D stone at $6,800 and an estimated 10,000 gallons of oil at $24,000 through the Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS. On Monday, supervisors approved sole bidder Suit Kote to provide equipment for $10,620.
The oil and stone will be applied to the remaining third of Patton Hill Road that was not covered last year due to a shortage of stone, and all of Bennett and McNamara roads.
Roadmaster Ray Green noted that the actual cost of the equipment should be less than the bid, which assumed eight hours of work, since the projects should roughly take between five and six hours.
Road crews originally expected to begin the projects Tuesday, but equipment availability was delayed by the rain. Green said the project could kick off Thursday or Friday pending favorable weather.
“When they show up we do it,” he said.
