TOWANDA BOROUGH – Madigan Park was lit up in Christmas colors Friday evening as the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its Hometown Christmas with a tree lighting.
“Do you see how beautiful the tree is?” said CBCCC Executive Director Cait Monahon as she livestreamed the event with some chamber board members and one of Santa’s elves in attendance.
The tree was not only lit up in a variety of colors, but was also adorned with ornaments designed by local children.
Monahon said ornaments are still available if any children are interested in designing them. Those interested can send her a message through the chamber’s Facebook page to set up a pickup, and then hang them on the tree once completed.
Next to the tree, the elf filled out a wish list – which included good health and a princess Barbie – with input from those watching on.
Friday’s tree lighting livestream was also a chance to preview today’s events as part of the Hometown Christmas celebration.
Mrs. Claus will kick off the festivities with a Facebook Live story reading at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“The 11 o’clock, she will have some guests joining her,” Monahon noted.
At 2:30 p.m., chamber officials will announce the winners of a coloring contest held for children ages 5 to 11 via Facebook Live.
“We had tons and tons and tons of great colorings that got dropped off,” said Monahon.
Between 5 and 6 p.m., the chamber will hold a drive-through parade along Merrill Parkway. Parade-goers can enter from Mix Avenue and proceed south on Merrill Parkway. Vehicles will then exit on Elizabeth Street where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be handing out goodie bags.
A drive-in holiday showing of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms“ will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the Wysox Presbyterian Church along Route 187 in Wysox. The movie is being set up by the Keystone Theatre.
Monahon encouraged people to “bring family, fill the car up, bring snacks, and enjoy the movie.”
During the day, people can also check out the creations lining Main Street as part of a holiday window display contest.
“We hope you enjoy everything that everyone has done this year on Main Street to make things festive,” Monahon said.
Monahon is already looking forward to next year’s Hometown Christmas, and hoped people will be able to join chamber representatives in-person for the tree lighting.
“I think it’s really great to have the whole community participate in the festivities of Hometown Christmas,” she added. “… We are really looking forward to next year.”
For more information, visit the Hometown Christmas Facebook page.
