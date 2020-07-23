TOWANDA BOROUGH — Voluntary summer workouts have been underway in Towanda for interscholastic athletes with fairly heavy precautions taken to prevent any potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus. PIAA regulations stipulate that student athletes must have their temperature taken before each workout, answer a list of questions about their contact with people potentially exposed to the virus and potential symptoms, and wear masks when practicing in close vicinity of other athletes. Athletes are allowed to remove their masks if their workout can be done at a distance.
“That seems to be going pretty well for us right now,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey told the Review. “We just have some uncertainties about what fall sports will look like.”
The school does not have unilateral power in how they can conduct their football and other fall sports activities as they are beholden to the PIAA, who, as of now, maintains that everything is “a go” according to Peachey. The PIAA’s position could also change at any moment.
The superintendent couldn’t give a definitive answer on if football games will be able to have limited fans in attendance or any at all beyond essential staff. Their primary goal of the school is to ensure that students can participate in sports safely.
“We hope athletes can participate, if that means limited fans we will do that in order to make sure the kids have an opportunity to play,” he continued.
In the event of limited or no crowds at the games, radio broadcasts would still continue. The school is also in the preliminary stages of exploring live-streaming of football games and potentially other sports online but due to PIAA regulations on the broadcast of sanctioned high school sporting events live-streaming may not be immediately feasible.
“It would be a great option if we could pull that off,” Peachey remarked.
Similar to football games, large in-school gatherings like pep rallies or assemblies have been put on hold for the start of the school year on Aug. 25. Peachey said that there is a lot of value in the pep rallies and assemblies and that the school will think outside the box to placate the student body in their absence.
“They are important, the school will find creative ways to continue and maintain Black Knight Pride,” the superintendent said.
