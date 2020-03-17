TOWANDA BOROUGH — Despite school closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, Towanda students will continue to have full bellies in their quarantines thanks to a new program offered by the school.
School administrators, teachers and cafeteria workers filled over 1,000 bags of breakfasts and lunches on Monday that will be delivered to any child in the school district under 18 years of age throughout the school closure. The bags, containing two meals each, will be delivered along normal bus routes two hours later than the bus would normally pick up students on their way to school. The deliveries start on Tuesday morning then continue Wednesday when two days worth of breakfasts and lunches are delivered and Friday when one day of breakfasts and lunches will be delivered along with weekend snacks provided by the Child Hunger Outreach Program. The school plans on providing meals throughout the two week closure and then plans to reassess once the state chooses to continue or end the closures.
Children in the school district also have the option of picking up the meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the middle school on the days that food is being delivered.
The school recently acquired a waiver from the state that allows them to deliver meals off campus after learning of the statewide school closings on Friday afternoon. Under normal circumstances, the school would not be allowed to deliver meals off campus.
“This is very important,” said Towanda Business Manager Doreen Secor on Monday. “Our students are over 60% free and reduced lunch and they don’t necessarily have access to nutritious food.”
“The relationship with the school district and the community is very important to us,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey remarked. “We’re going to try to do everything we can during this time to help parents as much as possible.”
To help get the thousands of bags of food ready for consumption, the school asked if any teachers would like to come in and volunteer their time and received an overwhelming response.
“We’re very thankful for all of the support the teachers are showing, we’re very pleased with that,” Peachey said of his staff.
The school put together the plan to use buses to deliver the meals not only because it gets nutritious food into the hands of their kids where they are, but because the bus drivers are without work and pay during the school closures.
“We value them and appreciate everything that they do for us and we know this can be a difficult time for them as well,” Peachey added. “This allows us to keep them involved and running as well.”
The new program will not be without kinks, something the school is aware of. The school asks that any child in the district in need of nutritious meals during the closures contact the school to make accommodations.
