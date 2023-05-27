TOWANDA — Bradford County is home to many veterans who proudly served their country and continue to care for their fellow soldiers long after their service.
Towanda American Legion Post 42 Commander Tim Fairchild is an active member who considers it a high honor to foster fellowship among local veterans.
“When I started out at the American Legion, I wanted to give honor to the veterans who passed by being a member of the Honor Guard,” Fairchild said.
Other roles he would take on included chaplain where he led invocations and benedictions at funerals. He eventually became a master of ceremonies for monthly meetings, vice commander and then commander.
“I’m looking out for the general welfare of the other veterans of Post 42,” Fairchild said.
A graduate of the St. Agnes School class of 1966, Fairchild was compelled to serve his country after graduation. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for a four-year commitment.
Fairchild would follow in the footsteps of his father, Thomas Sr. who served during World War II. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. and was a gunner on a B-17 that was shot down over Berlin, Germany. He was a prisoner of war in Germany for a year before his liberation. The wartime experience left a lifelong impression on his son.
“[My father] never used to talk much about it, but one day he talked with me about it and it was quite a story,” Fairchild said.
His own service would be in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and Cold War era. He went through basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio before graduating from technical school as an aircraft mechanic in Amarillo, Texas. His overseas experience included three years in England as the crew chief of a F-4 fighter-bomber.
“Wherever the plane that I was assigned to went, I followed it on a C-130,” Fairchild recalled. “About every three to six months we were going somewhere.”
He would travel across the Mediterranean to various regions, such as Spain, North Africa, Italy and Turkey. As crew chief, he developed a strong bond with all of the pilots that he served with. He expressed that he gives all the credit in the world to pilots for their skill and dedication.
Fairchild and the pilots were assigned at highly secured compounds for a task that he hoped would never come to fruition. The servicemen were trained to respond to a nuclear attack if war broke out with the Soviet Union. Military bases across Europe were targeted for nuclear strikes by the Soviets during the Cold War. In the event of an attack, the U.S. and its allies were trained to counterattack bases in Russia. He would talk to the pilots and ask them where they might fly to and they stated Russia.
“I said ‘you don’t have enough gas to go to Russia and back’ and their comment was — I’ll always remember it — was ‘it wouldn’t be a whole lot left to come back to here at this base,’” Fairchild recalled. “So we were loaded and ready to go.”
Despite the high stakes involved, Fairchild appreciated his time in the Air Force, especially with the pilots. That experience lasted three years before he would finish his enlistment at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Fairchild was discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.
“As crew chief, I always gave the pilots, who are highly trained professionals, a lot of credit for putting their lives on the line like that,” he said.
Fairchild hopes that all veterans receive recognition for their duty and dedication to the country, especially those who saw combat in Vietnam.
“I have a special place in my heart for those who served over in Vietnam. Especially those who didn’t come back.”
Fairchild is proud to be an American Legion commander and looks forward to participating in many ceremonies. He will oversee the Legion’s Memorial Day Service Monday at noon at the Legion’s 912 S. Main Street location.
