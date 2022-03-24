TOWANDA — Some Bradford County fire departments were happy to receive donated AEDs from the Towanda VFW Post 1568 on Wednesday.
The Towanda VFW Post 1568 donated six AEDs to local fire departments that included North Towanda, Towanda, Wysox and Monroeton.
“The donation is great. It’s a tremendous help for our area,” said North Towanda Fire Chief Gerald Sheets.
He stated that the VFW donated some AEDs many years ago that have since become outdated, so it was time to replace them. The donation gives local departments a cost savings of about $9,000, Sheets said.
“In today’s world, our EMS workers are limited on resources,” he said. “If someone has an emergency like a heart attack, we don’t want to be waiting for an ambulance that’s miles away.”
The defibrillators will help firefighters be ready for emergencies the moment they arrive on scene now, he said.
“We are carrying AEDs on our fire trucks, so we could respond like that” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to carry one on our engine, one on the rescue truck and another on our brush truck, so we have three of them in-house ready to respond.”
Funding for the AEDs came from last year’s golf tournament at the Towanda Golf Club on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, according to VFW Post Commander Roy Blokzyl.
He stated that he was happy to help out firefighters who are in need of resources and deserve a great amount of support.
