Towanda will honor late solicitor with placard

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will soon bestow an honor that will memorialize one of its late solicitors.
Leonard “Lonnie” Frawley will have a memorial placard placed on a bench located on Merrill Parkway. Frawley served as the borough’s solicitor for many years, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
“His family asked if they could install a memorial placard on the bench on the parkway by the trail,” Hotaling said. “They picked a bench that currently doesn’t have a placard.”
Frawley passed away on June 22, 2021 at age 78, according to his obituary. “You would be hard-pressed to find a person that wasn’t influenced in some way by him,” the obituary stated.
“[Frawley] was a longtime borough solicitor who had a heart for Towanda as we know,” said council President Mark Christini. “It would be very appropriate and we would certainly support that.”
