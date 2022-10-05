Towanda will honor late solicitor with placard

At its Monday meeting, the Towanda Borough Council approved the installation of a memorial placard for Leonard “Lonnie” Frawley on a Merrill Parkway bench.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will soon bestow an honor that will memorialize one of its late solicitors.

Leonard “Lonnie” Frawley will have a memorial placard placed on a bench located on Merrill Parkway. Frawley served as the borough’s solicitor for many years, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.

