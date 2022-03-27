SAYRE BOROUGH — The Towanda Black Knights were victorious at the Scholarship Challenge Finals on Saturday and won the Kwasnoski cup and $3,000 for their school district.
The last day of the competition included the final four teams of Towanda, Elmira, Spencer-Van Etten and Wyalusing facing off in the Sayre Theatre.
The Finals began with Towanda defeating Elmira 70 to 20 to advance to the last match. As the fourth place finalists, Elmira took home $500 for their efforts. Elmira teacher Charlie Wilson stepped in as the Express’ advisor for Peter Manuelpillai who couldn’t be at the event. He stated that he was proud of his students for making it into the final four.
“It’s amazing to see these students showcase their academic talents and knowledge for everybody,” Wilson said. “These young men are very intelligent and cool under pressure. I’m impressed with what they did and happy to be here with them.”
Spencer-Van Etten squared off against Wyalusing in a match that went down to the last question. The third and final round began with both teams tied with 40 points. By the final question, Spencer-Van Etten was ahead 80 to 60 and Wyalsuing needed to answer the final question right to gain 20 points and force a tie.
For the final question, host Dave Radigan asked the students what style of European opera did German composer George Frideric Handel create his works in? Wylausing rang in just one second before the timer went off and Ethan Lewis guessed sonata. However, that was incorrect and the question was asked again for the other team who didn’t ring in. The correct answer was Italian opera.
This resulted in Wyalusing losing 10 points and Spencer Van Etten was victorious with a final score of 80 to 50 to advanced to the final match.
“That was a very close one. You guys kept us all on our toes,” said Radigan.
The Wyalusing team stated that they were glad to make it so far into the competition and noted that the questions got harder as it went on.
“I’m happy to be here, but I’m kind of mad I got that last one wrong because I studied operas on the car ride here, but that’s okay,” Lewis said.
As the third place finalists, Wyalusing won $500 for their school district. Wyalusing advisor Nick Marbaker stated that he was proud of his team’s competitive spirit.
“Especially being a group of all 11th graders, which is special for me because I have a few of them as students this year,” he said.
When Radigan asked the students if that meant they would return for next year’s competition, all four raised their hands.
Spencer-Van Etten’s victory meant they would face off against Towanda for the grand prize. Their match was a fast-paced one that led to Towanda claiming victory with a final score of 60 to 30. As the second place finalist, Spencer-Van Etten won $1,500. The team’s advisor Andy McGee stated that he was happy with what his students achieved and that it was a fun experience overall.
“They lost in their first match last year, so to get this far this year has been great,” McGee said.
For Towanda, their big win was a long time in the making. Radigan jokingly pointed out that all four Towanda students weren’t even born yet when their school district won its last competition. Specifically, 1991 was the last time Towanda won the Scholarship Challenge, while it also won in 1984 and 1988.
“It’s been a complete privilege to work with these students this year,” said Towanda advisor Peter Henty. “I’m very proud of them and the way that they embodied Black Knight pride and spirit that we have in our school.”
Radigan asked the Towanda students how they felt about their big win. Team Captain Grady Templeton stated that it was hard to get nervous after overcoming their record setting 10 tie-breakers from March 5, in which they defeated defending champions Tioga Central. Teammate Dacion Yrigollen humbly stated that it felt like he didn’t do much despite his clutch moment on March 5. On that day, he made the correct answer on the last question against Tioga Central, which forced the tiebreaker and set his team up for their extended run into the finals.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) presented the Kwasnoksi cup to the Towanda team and stated how joyful it was to see all of the students compete.
“They’re all champions and heroes. They always show us the results and value of our educational system,” Pickett said. “It’s a honor to present the Kwasnoksi cup. I’ve been here year after year and I have aways seen the Kwasnoskis here. I know what this means to them and their family and honoring their son, Daniel, and they always take a joy in seeing which team will take the cup.”
The cup is named after the late Daniel Kwasnoski who was the captain of the 1984 Scholarship Challenge team from Athens.
For this year’s competition, organizers raised a prize purse of $7,000 from local people and businesses, according to Radigan.
“Every penny of it goes to the top eight school districts who win prizes through this Scholarship Challenge,” he said. Fifth through eighth place finalists prizes were given $350 each, which included Tioga Central, Canton, Newark Valley and Wellsboro.
