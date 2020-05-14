NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Beatrice Johnson, a lifetime Bradford County resident, spent her 100th birthday like she never has before — with a personalized parade.
“It’s more than I thought I would get,” Beatrice said after the parade on Wednesday afternoon at the Personal Care home at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. “I only asked for good health.”
Fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, and dozens of friends and family drove through the Personal Care Home’s parking lot to wish her a happy centennial birthday. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) also drove through the parade and delivered a special birthday certificate for Beatrice.
Beatrice, one of nine children, was born in 1920 in the Laceyville area and was raised on a farm on Doolittle Hill. She married Vernon Johnson, who passed away in 2009, in 1937, has six children, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and even a handful of great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration will be planned for Beatrice once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
