NORTH TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony charges after she allegedly stole credit card information and issued fraudulent checks in a series of incidents that date back to 2021.
Dannielle Elaine Abbott, 37, is accused of committing multiple acts of fraud and identity theft, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was remanded to the State Correctional Institution at Muncy on May 19 on $25,000 bail.
Abbott was an employee at the Crystal Springs Inn and Suites located in North Towanda from Sept. 13 to Dec. 2, 2021, according to court documents. She worked the front desk and had access to guests’ credit card information. “During this time, several guests reported their credit or debit cards being compromised and many of the fraudulent charges occurred in the Towanda area.” She would write guests’ card numbers down and enter it into the computer, instead of letting the guests swipe or insert their cards. Abbott was fired “for failing to follow proper protocol relating to the use of guest credit cards.”
On Nov. 1, 2021, Corporate Hospitality Services reported several incidents of fraud, police said. There were two transactions of $200 each that went to “Dannielles Super Store” in Towanda. Three other transactions of $200 each went to “Surplus Outlet,” also in Towanda. The five charges occurred from Oct. 25 to 29, 2021.
For the illegal transactions, Abbott used the mobile payment software, Square, which is now known as Block, Inc., police said. A search warrant was granted on Block, Inc. and police discovered that “the account profile for “Surplus Outlet” was created using the name Dannielle Abbott.” The account also had her address, date of birth, social security number and bank account information.
On June 15, 2022, troopers initiated a traffic stop on Abbott’s vehicle in the area of Railroad Street in Towanda around 12:11 a.m., according to court documents. Abbott was a passenger inside her vehicle at the time. The driver stated that there was marijuana inside the vehicle and Abbott consented to a vehicle search.
During the search, troopers found a large bag on the floor by Abbott’s seat, court documents show. Inside the bag was a purse that contained four debit cards and multiple pages of credit card information, such as expiration dates, full account holder names, account numbers and security codes. The purse also contained banking information, such as routing numbers and account numbers, and various individuals’ social security numbers, addresses and phone numbers. There were also blank checks belonging to some victims. Abbott’s personal information was on various pages. Some credit card accounts that had fraudulent activity from the hotel were found in Abbott’s possession during the stop.
On March 31, 2023, police learned that Abbott defrauded a victim after he paid her with a check. She proceeded to create “fraudulent checks issued from his account.” She create three fake checks that totaled $3,000. Specifically, one was for $500 on March 17, 2022 and two others were for $2,000 and $500 on March 28, 2022. Abbott used mobile deposit for the thefts. The fraudulent checks signed using the victim’s name did not match his signature.
Abbott faces charges that include seven counts of felony access device issued to another who did not authorize use, 10 counts of misdemeanor possessing access device, knowing it was counterfeit or altered; two counts of misdemeanor identity theft and four counts of receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
