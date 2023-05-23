generic crime

NORTH TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony charges after she allegedly stole credit card information and issued fraudulent checks in a series of incidents that date back to 2021.

Dannielle Elaine Abbott, 37, is accused of committing multiple acts of fraud and identity theft, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was remanded to the State Correctional Institution at Muncy on May 19 on $25,000 bail.

