SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Towanda woman faces felony charges for eluding police in a pursuit in Springfield Township on Feb. 19.
Harley Alice Platt, 26, sped away from Pennsylvania State Police on Route 14 after troopers noticed that the blue Chevy Cavalier she was driving had an invalid inspection sticker around 10:48 a.m. and tried to stop her, according to recently released court documents. Platt and her passenger, Joshua Engle, 28, had warrants out for their arrest, police said. The vehicle she was driving was also registered to a different person.
The pursuit continued as she turned left on Springfield Road, and passed four vehicles while speeding in a no passing zone and around blind corners.
She continued to drive onto Wetona Road and almost lost control two different times, police said. Engle threw two unidentified objects out of the window during the pursuit.
Platt eventually crashed through barbed wire fences as she cut through a field at the corner of Wetona and Jackson roads. She then continued to flee north on Wetona Road. The pursuit was called off when the troopers’ patrol car became disabled, police said.
On Feb. 23, she was found and interviewed at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. She admitted to driving the vehicle during the incident and said she was fleeing to avoid returning to jail, according to the police.
She faces charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, summary careless driving, summary reckless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary view obstructed, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary obedience to traffic control devices – hazardous condition and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
