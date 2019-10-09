A 38-year-old Towanda woman is facing theft related charges after allegedly taking approximately $18,222.95 from two separate Subway restaurants in Sayre and Wyalusing over the course of a year.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police interviewed the victim on Feb. 25 and she related that several deposits from the restaurant location were not put into the bank as required. The restaurant required an employee to take possession of the cash deposits in order to transport them to the bank where they were to sign for the money.
All deposits in question were signed by Tabitha Torres, who was promoted to manager on Jan. 2, 2018 and was given access to the safe where the deposits were kept, along with the responsibility of transporting the deposits to the bank.
The thefts occurred over the span of time from Jan. 13, 2018 to Nov. 15, 2018 in the Sayre location and from Dec. 10, 2018 to Jan. 27 at the Wyalusing location. Torres had been relieved from her managerial duties on Nov. 15, 2018 and the missing deposits stopped at the Sayre location. Torres was asked to fill in at the Wyalusing location due to the regular manager being absent for training, which is when the missing deposits appeared there.
The victim confronted Torres about the missing deposits at the Wyalusing location and Torres had no explanation as to where they had gone and requested that the money be taken out of her future paychecks, according to the affidavit.
Torres is facing charges of felony theft by unlawful taking — moveable property in the third degree and felony receiving stolen property in the third degree.
Torres has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
