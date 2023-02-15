Towanda woman found guilty of DUI, deploying stun gun

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman was found guilty of driving under the influence and using a stun gun during an incident in LeRoy Township on Oct. 22, 2021.

Shana Jennifer McAlmont, 37, was found guilty on Thursday, Feb. 9 of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of an incapacitation device, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Both offenses were misdemeanor charges. The jury deliberated for around 20 minutes to reach a verdict.

