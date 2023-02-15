Towanda woman found guilty of DUI, deploying stun gun

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman was found guilty of driving under the influence and using a stun gun during an incident in LeRoy Township on Oct. 22, 2021.
Shana Jennifer McAlmont, 37, was found guilty on Thursday, Feb. 9 of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of an incapacitation device, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Both offenses were misdemeanor charges. The jury deliberated for around 20 minutes to reach a verdict.
On the day of the incident, McAlmont stated that she went to a residence on Route 414 to return a pair of eyeglasses, according to court documents. When McAlmont entered the property, the victim came out of the house and ordered her to leave. McAlmont stated that another individual on the property opened her vehicle’s door and threw water in her face. McAlmont responded by grabbing her stun gun, “actively deployed” it, and warned the individual to stay away. McAlmont stated that she did so in self-defense. McAlmont left the property, but returned after hearing that law enforcement was called. “The stun gun did not touch the victim nor was the victim injured by the stun gun,” court documents show.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that they arrived around 9:52 a.m. and saw McAlmont in the driver seat of her vehicle. She exited the vehicle and appeared irate. Police asked her if she took any prescription medication or illegal drugs and she replied that she used methamphetamine. Troopers had McAlmont perform field sobriety tests and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Police determined that she was “incapable of operating a motor vehicle safely.”
Her DUI is a first offense with a mandatory minimum of 72 hours and a maximum of six months of incarceration. There’s also the mandatory fine of at least $1,000 to $5,000. Her driver’s license will be suspended for 12 months.
Possession of an incapacitation device offense is a misdemeanor in the first degree.
McAlmont faces a maximum of five years of incarceration and a fine of $10,000 for the offense.
McAlmont’s sentencing is scheduled for March 16 at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable Evan Williams III.
