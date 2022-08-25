TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony firearm charges for making straw purchases for an individual that was not allowed to have guns. One firearm was later found at a crime scene in August of last year.

Shana Jennifer McAlmont, 37, purchased six guns in June and July 2021 at Bradford County gun stores and later gave them to an unnamed individual, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She knew that the individual could not purchase guns for themselves because they had an arrest record.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.