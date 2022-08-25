TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony firearm charges for making straw purchases for an individual that was not allowed to have guns. One firearm was later found at a crime scene in August of last year.
Shana Jennifer McAlmont, 37, purchased six guns in June and July 2021 at Bradford County gun stores and later gave them to an unnamed individual, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She knew that the individual could not purchase guns for themselves because they had an arrest record.
One of her purchased firearms, a Ruger LCP II pistol, was “recovered as a crime gun in Elmira, N.Y. on Aug. 4, 2021,” according to court documents.
McAlmont is accused of making a straw purchase. This occurs when a firearm is purchased or transferred through a gun store and is then given to someone without a background check or oversight from a federal firearms licensee, according to the police report. This is classified as an intentional act to avoid a lawful purchase or transfer and is a violation of state law.
She later told police that she met the individual several years ago and they asked her to buy guns for them, police said. This person told her what guns to buy and accompanied her to the gun store and picked out the gun. Once she made the purchase, she would give the gun to the person in the parking lot of the gun store. She stated that she knew that the person who received the guns could not purchase one for themselves because they had been arrested.
When questioned by police, McAlmont stated that the unnamed individual would pay her either with cash or through Cash App, court documents show. She handed over information to police that displayed her Cash App account and the following transactions and dates:
• June 16, 2021: $700 from the unnamed individual.
• June 23, 2021: $430.66 to a gun store.
• July 2, 2021: $500 from the unnamed individual.
McAlmont faces charges of misdemeanor penalties for sales of firearms, five counts of second degree conspiracy: penalties for sales of firearms, third degree felony conspiracy: materially false written statement, purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm and five counts of second degree felony conspiracy: materially false written statement, purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm.
She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 10:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
