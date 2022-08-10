TOWANDA — A Towanda veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in a ceremony Sunday afternoon featuring elected officials and a special birthday greeting from a national singer.
Robert Gerald White was honored at the Towanda American Legion for turning 100 years old by family and friends.
He received many accolades for his WWII service and for serving his local community by special guests; Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity presented him with a proclamation and special coin, and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) presented a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
On behalf of the Bradford County commissioners, White was given a certificate by Commissioner Daryl Miller, and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) gave White a certificate and U.S. Flag that was flown over Washington, D.C. in recognition of his birthday and military service. Another certificate recognizing his birthday and service was even to him by VFW Auxiliary 6824 President Anne Eastabrook.
White received a special birthday greeting and gifts from Deana Martin, the daughter of singer, Dean Martin. She said happy birthday to White and thanked him for his service during her online show Friday. She even sent him one of her autographed books and a copy of her Destination Moon CD, which features the song “G.I. Jive” that honors the military. During the show, Martin dedicated the last song, “Everybody Loves Somebody” to White for his 100th birthday.
Born on Aug. 9, 1922 in Elmira, N.Y., White was eventually baptized on Aug. 10, 1924 at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Towanda. He is the son of the late Edward Francis White and Esther Elizabeth Kinsman White.
He grew up on Liberty Corners, where his father had a grocery store. White attended a one-room schoolhouse before going to Towanda High School for one year. He quit at age 14 to drive trucks for his father’s grocery business, and received his driver’s license a year later. He later drove trucks for Jobbe Campbell, who was building the Towanda Airport at the time, and he also hauled coal to local homes.
White met his future wife, Betty Jane Sick, as she walked across the South Towanda Flats and he worked at the Towanda Airport. They married in 1942 and went on to have nine children, 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. They both enjoyed square dancing together as one of their hobbies. Betty passed away in July 1998.
While WWII was raging, he enlisted in the United States Army at age 21 on April 25, 1944. He rode on the Santa Maria ship to Italy, which was bombed and sank the day after he disembarked. He served in Italy with the 53rd Ordnance Ammunition Company driving military trucks that carried ammunition and supplies.
He was honorably discharged Dec. 11, 1945. During his service, he earned the Good Conduct Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon and the WWII Victory Medal.
After the war he returned to Towanda and began his career driving truck for Bern Furniture for almost 45 years. He was promoted to salesman six months into the job and became store manager a year later. He retired in 1991 and began pursuing his hobbies such as fishing, boating and playing cards.
White was also a member of The Knights of Columbus, Boat Club, Auxiliary, and lifetime member of the Towanda American Legion and the VFW.
