TOWANDA – When the Towanda Area School District heads back to school next Thursday, it will look more like typical school years of the past although certain health and safety considerations will still be in place.
“Last year was a challenging year,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey said as he conveyed plans to the school board Monday. “There were things that we learned from last year and our goal for this year is to try and return to normal as much as possible.”
Although he said the district takes the health and safety of its students seriously, he also stressed the importance of maintaining the teacher-student connections in the brick-and-mortar setting to foster students’ educational growth and development.
“We’re in this business because we like kids,” Peachey said. “We’re in this businesses because we feel we are what our kids need on a daily basis, and getting them in the building is very important because of those relationships that we have with them. It’s tough on Zoom to try and foster those relationships.”
The plan will not require masks or face shields within the school buildings unless preferred by parents, although they will be required on busses due to federal guidelines, Peachey explained. There will also be distancing, although Peachey said students will be able to come together as normal during lunch time to encourage socialization. Cleaning and disinfecting will also remain a priority.
Peachey said the district will “show a little more leeway” with attendance for the upcoming school year due to the possibility of illness and the fact the school will not be utilizing learning via Zoom – just in-person or through the updated Black Knight Online Academy – due to decreased academic performance.
Academic Affairs Principal Joel Spinney noted that 42 students were signed up for the Black Knight Online Academy so far, which represents more of a return to normal after starting the previous school year with 160.
“This is not the time to go after people with attendance,” Peachey said. “We will if we feel something is going on, but we’re going to show a little more leeway because we understand. With parents, we’re going to ask them to be cautious.”
He encouraged parents to make “smart decisions” and keep their children home if they are feeling ill.
“If they feel the need to get that child tested, let us know what the results are and follow the recommendations with regard to sending them back,” Peachey said. “If they’re out 10 days, we can make it work – our teachers can make it work. The assignments can be up on Schoology and they can complete them.”
Peachey noted that they are still awaiting guidance on contact tracing.
Vaccinations will also not be required, and will be left up to each student and their parents.
The plan will be posted to the district’s website and Facebook pages today.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the district office at (570) 265-2101.
