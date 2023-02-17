WYSOX — Frontier Communications is the most pervasive phone and internet provider in Bradford County and has been for years. But that far-reaching presence has also come with far-reaching issues faced by its customers. Now, after years of complaints and service interruptions, local consumers are seeing progress at the state level to address concerns.
A crowd of over 100 spectators crowded the Wysox firehall last evening to hear an update on a joint formal complaint toward the company issued by the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) and Office of Small Business Advocate (OSBA). The complaint had been lodged after state representatives Clint Owlett (R-69) and Tina Pickett (R-110) reached out to constituents soliciting their complaints around the company for the OCA. Yesterday’s public meeting was the representatives chance to update concerned parties on the progress of that formal complaint.
The meeting was well attended, not only by upset Frontier customers but other interest parties as well. Representatives from the offices of state senator Gene Yaw (R-23), Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9), and the Pennsylvania Attorney General were present for the proceedings. Wyoming County Commissioner Richard Wilbur and Bradford County Commissioner Darryl Miller also attended.
Representatives from Frontier were on hand to discuss specific issues with customers but did not address the crowd as a whole.
Elected officials open the town hall
Miller opened the ball by calling for a show of hands of who all had Frontier and had experienced issues with phone service, more than three quarters of attendants raised their hands.
“Phones are convenient but also a necessity,” Miller asserted, “they are critical infrastructure especially in the case of health emergencies.”
Pickett and Owlett took turns addressing the crowd, explaining that the meeting was to focus on explaining “whats the next move?”
“We worked with Frontier and will continue to handle complaints from our constituents as best we can,” Pickett explained. She noted, though, that the formal complaint process will be handled by the OCA and OSBA.
“Tina and I want to get out of the Frontier customer service business,” Owlett said to laughter, “but we’ll continue to work with everyone when they call.”
The Advocates explain the process
The representatives went on to introduce the state Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero and state Small Business Advocate NazArah Sabree as the state officials who will be leading the process of working toward a settlement with Frontier regarding service issues.
“It’s the mission of my team to represent small business owners in cases just like this,” said Sabree, “I’d like to thank you all for brining this to me.” When asked for a show of hands, Sabree noted that several attendants were small business owners.
She said the OSBA would be working in tandem with the OCA and would continue filing complaint forms as Frontier customers brought them to her team. The OSBA and OCA are responsible for representing the people to the Public Utilities Commission.
Cicero echoed her sentiments, and went into detail on the complaint process.
“We submitted the formal complaint and Frontier had 20 days to respond and we gave them 20 more so we should be expecting a response in the coming days,” Cicero explained.
After Frontier submits its response, the advocates will have the burden of proving their allegations are true. Cicero noted there would potentially be “legal squabbling” and evidence gathering just like litigations. The judge would render and initial decision on the case and it would then be up to Frontier and the Advocate offices to come to an equitable settlement. The process could take anywhere from a few weeks to several months depending on the process. The Public Utilities Commission could also choose to hold a public input hearing where those with complaints would be given the opportunity to testify on the record regarding their issues with Frontier.
The problems facing Frontier customers are what Cicero described as “widespread and systematic” and he noted his surprise when Owlett and Pickett brought hundreds of complaints to his office regarding Frontier.
“Normally when we get complaints it can be attributed to one small area and we’d work individually with customers to come to a quick resolution,” he explained, “but it became clear to us that it was a systemic concern.”
He and Sabree showed a map of Frontier’s phone and internet coverage, which covers all or most of Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties. The maps showed that complaints had been spread out across the geographic area of Frontier’s footprint.
“I don’t know if it makes it any better to know you’re not alone, it is all people across the service area,” they assured those gathered.
While Owlett had noted getting state attention “north of I-80” can sometimes be difficult, the Advocates assured the seriousness of the issue will be getting serious attention. This was punctuated by the short runtime of the meeting, as the Advocates and representatives would need to pack up and hold an identical meeting in Wellsboro at 7 p.m.
The main takeaway the leaders of the meeting wished to impress upon those gathered is that meaningful steps are being taken to address the issue with Frontier. That shouldn’t stop customers, however, from filing new complaints if new issues arise. Cicero and Sabree also encouraged attendees to maintain a dialogue with Frontier customer service representatives when faced with specific issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.