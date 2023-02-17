WYSOX — Frontier Communications is the most pervasive phone and internet provider in Bradford County and has been for years. But that far-reaching presence has also come with far-reaching issues faced by its customers. Now, after years of complaints and service interruptions, local consumers are seeing progress at the state level to address concerns.

A crowd of over 100 spectators crowded the Wysox firehall last evening to hear an update on a joint formal complaint toward the company issued by the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) and Office of Small Business Advocate (OSBA). The complaint had been lodged after state representatives Clint Owlett (R-69) and Tina Pickett (R-110) reached out to constituents soliciting their complaints around the company for the OCA. Yesterday’s public meeting was the representatives chance to update concerned parties on the progress of that formal complaint.

