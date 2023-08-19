Township planning commission recommends preliminary approval for Minard Mine

Planning Commission member Matt Cooper, center, speaks during Thursday night’s special meeting regarding the proposed Minard Mine. Looking on are fellow commission members Ron Reagan and Rebecca Miller.

 Review Photo/Johnny Williams

ATHENS — Dozens of Valley residents once again made their disapproval of the proposed sand and gravel mine off of Meadowlark Drive in Athens Township known on Thursday during a lengthy township planning commission meeting.

Despite the resistance, the township planning commission unanimously recommended that the Athens Township board of supervisors grant preliminary approval to Bishop Brothers for the Minard Mine.