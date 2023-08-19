Township planning commission recommends preliminary approval for Minard Mine

ATHENS — Dozens of Valley residents once again made their disapproval of the proposed sand and gravel mine off of Meadowlark Drive in Athens Township known on Thursday during a lengthy township planning commission meeting.
Despite the resistance, the township planning commission unanimously recommended that the Athens Township board of supervisors grant preliminary approval to Bishop Brothers for the Minard Mine.
The proposed project has garnered a large amount of vocal resistance from residents due to its location along a floodplain and hillside just west of the Chemung River and north of Round Top Park. At Thursday’s meeting, as well as an earlier public hearing hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, many complained that the mine would create an eyesore on the hillside, displace local wildlife — including eagles — and risk water and noise pollution.
One resident submitted a petition with 420 signatures against the mine to the planning commission, which would be passed on to the board of supervisors.
While numerous questions were raised during the meeting, the planning commission was unable to answer most of them, as many were in line with what the DEP is reviewing is part of the mining application process at the state level. The planning commission could only address issues relating to the township zoning ordinances.
Those discussions mostly centered on the finer details of the mining site, such as where to locate fencing, clarifying hours of operation and the process of water testing both nearby private wells as well as Tutelow Creek and the Chemung River.
Regarding those issues, Bishop Brothers, which currently has three other active mines, agreed that construction fencing would be placed around excavation areas, and operations could only occur from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with no nighttime hours nor work on federal holidays. Water wells with cooperative local landowners have already been tested to establish baseline data, and the creek and river will each be tested four times a year by an independent third-party lab.
Additionally, Bishop Brothers is not allowed to store any fuel or other chemicals in the floodplain area to reduce the risk of pollution in the case of a flood. The company is also not authorized to perform any washing on site. Additionally, the last environmental study done on the area was performed after March 31 of this year.
Residents also posed significant concerns on proposed blasting at the site. While the planning commission referred the matter as a DEP issue, Bishop Brothers’ Dustin Bishop looked to clarify what kind of explosions would be typically experienced at the site.
“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions of the type of blasting we’re talking about,” he said. “It’s done 20 to 30 feet underground. No rocks will be flying above trees or anything like that, and we’re only talking actually performing blasting three to five times a year. I’d be extremely surprised if it was say, once a month. It depends on market demand but it’s not like we’ll be doing this every day.”
After much more deliberation, the planning commission eventually recommended that township supervisors preliminarily approve the mine with noted deficiencies and comments.
Those deficiencies that Bishop Brothers needs to attain are:
- A waiver for the plan’s size and scale
- Parcel owners signatures, which is typically performed last anyway to avoid constantly having to resign documents for resubmission
- NPDES permit, which is a erosion and sedimentary control permit
- Zoning permit
- Stormwater maintenance agreement.
The comments that the planning commission recommended to the supervisors were:
- Bishop Brothers to present of an annual “progress report” of the mine over its lifespan
- The performance of a road study on Meadowlark Drive for weight limits, speed limits and the installation of a stop sign except right turn near the project site
- A visual representation of the hillside of how far Bishop Brothers looks to climb
- Informing first responders of the mine to allow for proper preparation in case of an emergency.
The next Athens Township Supervisors meeting is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Residents will have another chance to voice their concerns on the project at DEP-led public hearing at 6 p.m., Sept. 26, at the Athens Area High School Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
DEP Environmental Justice Coordinator Jordi Comas was on hand at the planning commission meeting and encouraged residents to contact him with concerns as well as submit comments before or at the hearing. Comas can be reached at (570) 327-2656 or jcomas@pa.gov.
The mining plan is proposed to be phased in over a number of years, and the estimated life of the operation is 20 years. The proposed total project area includes 360.7 acres, of which 150.7 acres of cropland and forestland would be disturbed.
The proposed surface mining activity would include blasting and removal of sandstone from the hillside. Mining of sand and gravel would be conducted in the area between Tutelow Creek and the Chemung River, approximately a half-mile south of the Mile Lane Road and Meadowlark Drive intersection. A processing area is also proposed for crushing and screening of mined material.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.