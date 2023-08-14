The Towanda Public Library and Penn State Master Gardeners of Bradford and Sullivan Counties have teamed up for a workshop on pest identification and management at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the library.
Participants of this free event will learn how to identify and manage common pests in Pennsylvania. Those in attendance may bring pictures or samples of some bugs in their garden and will receive resources to take home.
