Track how your Pa. municipality is using federal stimulus funding

Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments have received $6.15 billion in stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Here’s how to find out what your community will do with the money.

 For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA's State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania.

STATE COLLEGE — The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, was signed into law in March 2021. Over a year later the emergency funding is still trickling down to help offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.