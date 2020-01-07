WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Traffic had to be diverted around a section of Route 187 for about a half-hour Monday evening after a tractor trailer and a combine, which were traveling in opposite directions, became wedged together.
According to Wysox Second Assistant Fire Chief Evan Barnes, the two large vehicles ended up crossing paths in a narrowed portion of roadway with guide rails on both sides. A wrecker had to be brought to the scene to move the trailer about two feet in order to free the large vehicles from each other.
Emergency traffic reports announced the incident around 5:30 p.m. The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.