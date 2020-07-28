TOWANDA BOROUGH — Work to remove asbestos in tiles and pipe insulation at the former Ben Franklin building is about to begin as part of the former craft store’s transformation into the new Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, officials hope the renovation can be carried out as quickly as possible in the interest of social distancing among deputies in light of COVID-19, although no definitive time table has been established at this time.
County officials announced the $300,000 purchase of the neighboring Main Street building back in October 2019. Renovation plans announced at that time also include creating storage space for files and the county’s new voting machines.
Following environmental remediation, the county will be looking to secure a company to carry out the remaining construction.
Asked about what the space might look like once completed, Miller said, “We have not done any architectural layouts as of yet. There’s been some very preliminary sketches done, but nothing hard and fast right now.”
Commissioners might dedicate some CARES Act funding toward the project given the aspect of social distancing, Miller noted.
“Not only does it help in the Sheriff’s Office situation, but it also helps a number of other offices within the courthouse,” he added.
The Ben Franklin store closed near the end of 2018 following a few years of declining sales due to businesses such as Amazon.com and discount chains, the store’s owner, Gary Peck, said at the time. In addition, he was unable to find a buyer to take it over.
Previously a W.T. Grant store, Ben Franklin had done business from the Main Street location since 1976.
