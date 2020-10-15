Stacy Garrity, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania State Treasurer and Bradford County resident, announced Wednesday evening on her campaign’s Facebook page that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Thank God I feel 100% well so far and am asymptomatic,” she said in the announcement, “but am following CDC guidelines and staying home.”
Garrity, a Sayre High School graduate who had risen through the ranks at Global Tungsten and Powders Corp., was getting ready to face incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella in November. Torsella wished her a “full and speedy recovery” on Twitter.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Garrity’s test was a normal precaution for speakers at a rally for President Donald Trump in Johnstown Tuesday.
“I am making sure to reach out to everyone I came in contact with recently and urge you to take precautions if we were together recently,” she said. “It’s easy to get caught up in campaign life, but the most important thing is for everyone to be healthy.”
