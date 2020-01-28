Republican candidate for Pennsylvania state treasurer Stacy Garrity received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania Republican Party at the state party’s winter meeting.
“I am honored to have the party’s endorsement, and honored to be entrusted with this opportunity to serve our commonwealth,” Garrity said.
“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of our government, but government functions best when it empowers the people, and the people can hold government accountable. It’s time to clean up Harrisburg, to open our financial books, to make every penny transparent, to shine a bright light on off-the-book funds and secret fees, and return our government to the people — where it belongs.”
Garrity is a decorated veteran and successful businesswoman from Bradford County.
She was deployed three times to Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star twice for exceptional service and received the Legion of Merit before retiring from the Army Reserve with the rank of colonel. She was heralded as “the Angel in the Desert” for her exemplary record overseeing enemy combatants.
While serving in the Army Reserve, Garrity joined Tungsten & Powders Corp., a refractory powder manufacturing company, as a cost accountant, and worked her way up to the first of two female vice presidents at the company.
