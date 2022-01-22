HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently announced the addition of Peter Tartline to her staff to assume the role of deputy treasurer for administrative services.
Tartline most recently worked as COO and executive vice president for the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. He previously served as an executive deputy secretary in the Office of the Budget for Gov. Tom Corbett and as deputy secretary for administration at PennDOT for Gov. Tom Ridge and Gov. Mark Schweiker. Tartline also spent time as the deputy director of Ridge’s Policy Office.
“We are very pleased to have Pete join us at Treasury,” Garrity said. “His extensive knowledge and experience in policy and public administration will be a huge asset to Treasury. I’m glad to add Pete to the team to help us advance our work to better serve taxpayers in every corner of the commonwealth.
“I’m excited to join Treasurer Garrity and her team,” Tartline said. “I look forward to joining her efforts to increase transparency and efficiency in government operations and to ensure outstanding customer service to Pennsylvanians who depend on Treasury’s services for payments, benefits, property tax and rent rebates and other critical day-to-day supports.”
The deputy treasurer for administrative services works closely with many bureaus within Treasury, and is charged with overseeing administrative support services as a centralized function for the department. This includes ensuring compliance of all Request for Proposals, management of Treasury facilities, creating emergency plans to ensure the more than five million pieces of mail distributed by Treasury are not disrupted, and implementing policies to increase efficiency and streamline Treasury operations.
Tartline has also worked for Dering Consulting Group, spent time working for U.S. Rep. Bill Goodling, including serving as chief of staff. In addition, Tartline has done independent consulting work, taught as an adjunct professor at Penn State University-Harrisburg, and served as the president and CEO of the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania.
Tartline earned his Master’s of Education from George Mason University and is a graduate of Gettysburg College with a Bachelor’s degree in History.
