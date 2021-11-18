HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Wednesday that a new webpage highlighting Ledger 5 – a tool used to account for non-budgeted expenditures made by the commonwealth – has been added to the Transparency Portal on Treasury’s website.
“Very few people know about Ledger 5 – and even fewer understand how it’s used,” Garrity said. “It sounds mysterious, and my goal is to get rid of the mystery by shining a spotlight on Ledger 5 to let people see what’s really going on. This new webpage explains the process and will highlight any spending that’s accounted for on Ledger 5, because I believe that transparency is essential to building public trust.”
Before Ledger 5 can be used, the governor’s Office of the Budget must provide Treasury with documentation, known as an Expenditure Symbol Notification memo, to explain and justify the expenditure. Treasury reviews the ESN memo and other expenditure documentation to ensure that the payment is legal and correct. All ESN memos will be posted on the new webpage.
The new webpage explains that Ledger 5 is used “to account for non-budgeted expenditures incurred during a fiscal year that are legally mandated or necessary to maintain public health, safety or welfare.”
“This is all taxpayer money, and taxpayers deserve to see how it’s being spent,” Garrity said. “Our Transparency Portal already makes a vast amount of state budget data instantly available online. Adding Ledger 5 is another big step forward.”
The direct URL for the new Ledger 5 webpage is: https://patreasury.gov/transparency/ledger5.php
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.