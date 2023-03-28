HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that more than $7.7 million of unclaimed property is owed to residents of Bradford County.

“One of my top priorities is to return unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians,” Treasurer Garrity said. “I’m glad to safeguard these funds, but this money doesn’t belong to the state – it belongs to our hardworking taxpayers. The average claim is worth $1,600, and that could really make a difference, especially in today’s economy, for families trying to make ends meet. I encourage everyone to search Treasury’s website to see if they or someone they know has property waiting.”