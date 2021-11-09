Treasurer warns of scam text messages targeting unemployment beneficiaries

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned Monday that scammers have been using text messages in the latest attempt to steal from recipients of unemployment benefits.
According to Garrity, one message will say their “state-issued ReliaCard account has been temporarily frozen,” and then asks the victim to click on a link “to verify your identity and card status.”
“If you get a text message like this, do not click on the link,” Garrity said. “This is a scam and nothing but a scam. Criminals have been aggressively targeting unemployment compensation benefits throughout the pandemic, and this is their latest attempt to steal money from honest Pennsylvanians.”
ReliaCards are prepaid debit cards issued by US Bank and are one method used to distribute unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania.
She reminded residents to never provide any personally identifiable information to these scammers.
Additional information about fraud related to unemployment benefits can be found through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry at https://www.uc.pa.gov/Fraud/Pages/default.aspx.
