HARRISBURG — Beginning around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Pennsylvania Treasury’s unclaimed property website will be temporarily unavailable as upgrades are made.
The site is scheduled to be back online by Wednesday.
The temporary shutdown will allow for the first significant system upgrade to Pennsylvania’s unclaimed property system in more than 15 years.
While the upgrades are being made, users will not be able to search the database or use the website to check the status of active claims, and holders will not have access to the reporting system.
For urgent inquiries regarding unclaimed property, contact Treasury’s Bureau of Unclaimed Property at TUPMail@patreasury.gov.
Access to other Treasury programs will be uninterrupted during this upgrade.
