HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department is reminding claimants of Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) that changes are coming to the way benefits are paid to those who utilize the programs’ prepaid debit card option.

Important information, including a new Money Network prepaid debit card, will be mailed to affected claimants. It is imperative that UC and SWIF claimants verify that their correct mailing address is on file with the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) to ensure all materials are received in a timely manner. Claimants can also choose to change their payment method to direct deposit by visiting L&I’s website.