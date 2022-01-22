NEW MILFORD – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity visited Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas Friday in New Milford and spoke on the importance of state programs that allow students to better afford career education.
Garrity shared the importance of the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program as a tool to support workforce development and help families save to make education of all types more affordable.
“Lackawanna College’s School of Petroleum and Natural Gas is a crucial resource here in the northeast, where local industries need highly skilled workers,” Garrity said. “Programs like Treasury’s PA 529 program can help make education more affordable for students by offering tax-advantaged savings options to help pay for any type of higher education, including the many career-focused certificates and two-and four-year degrees offered right here in their own backyard.”
The PA529 College and Career Savings Program offers Pennsylvanians a state-backed savings plan for college and career training with a state income tax deduction on contributions (up to $16,000 per beneficiary per year; $32,000 for married couples). The plans also incur no income tax paid when funds are used for qualified expenses and tuitions and offers inheritance tax benefits. The program offers two plans, one focused on investing with earnings based on market performance, and one based on tuition inflation.
“The Pennsylvania 529 plan is a great benefit for families and our communities,” said Sue Gumble, director of the Lackawanna School of Petroleum and Natural Gas. “A career in the energy industry can be life-changing. This program financially prepares students for college, providing them with the means to pursue a degree and graduate prepared to enter the workforce.”
Garrity also stressed the necessity of proposed Keystone Saves legislation. Keystone Saves would be a public-private partnership similar to PA529 that would provide an easier retirement program that businesses and employees can enroll in. Keystone Saves would allow employers that don’t already offer retirement savings to their employees to offer plans that don’t require the start-up costs and program liability of traditional retirement programs.
“Proposed Keystone Saves legislation is by far the most business-friendly state retirement program out there, and it is so important that we make it a reality to help our friends and neighbors — our favorite waitress, hairstylist or mechanic — people we all know — have an easy way to save for retirement.” Garrity maintained, “It’s also a big boost for employers who would be able to offer retirement benefits to attract and retain more workers.”
The state Treasury Department estimates two million Pennsylvanians don’t currently have a retirement plan through their workplace, and this proposed legislation would be targeted at those individuals.
Keystone Saves will soon be introduced as HB2156 by state representatives Tracy Pennycuick (R-147) and Michael Driscoll (D-173). Other states have passed similar legislation. Families wishing to learn about PA529 can visit pa529.com or call (800)-440-4000.
