TOWANDA BOROUGH — In recognition of May as National Drug Court Month, the Bradford County Treatment Court planted flowers and a tree, and placed a commemorative plaque on the lawn of the Bradford County Courthouse.
Bradford County Commissioners, judges of the court, and participants in the Treatment Court program took part in the ceremony, which included the reading of a proclamation.
The event started off with words from Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley recognizing the achievements of the court and the sobriety and successes of its participants.
A participant of the treatment court program had the honor of placing the plaque on the lawn of the courthouse as the attendees cheered and applauded.
President Judge Maureen Beirne, whom presides over the treatment court, spoke at the event and was excited for the festivities.
“It was nice to have everybody here and acknowledging drug treatment courts are needed in our society these days,” Beirne said. “They are all across the nation but it was really great to see the commissioners acknowledge it here today, and make their proclamation and it makes the participants feel worthy of the program as well.”
Beirne was happy for the accomplishments so far and is hopeful for more progress.
“It’s an ongoing process,” Beirne said. “It’s always improving and there is always something that can be improved because there is always a way of looking at different times of addictions whether they are opiates or alcohol.”
Daryl Miller, the chairman of Bradford County Board of Commissioners, said that while the program saves the county money, it most importantly saves lives and improves the well-being of the community.
“The dollars are one thing,” said Miller. “It’s the impact that they have on their families, on their friends, on the community because its tentacles go out far beyond just the individual and changing their own lives because addiction touches a lot of people.”
Miller stated that while the program is difficult, it is made easier due to the positive accountability from both the judges and the participants that help the other participants push forward in their quest for sobriety.
One woman who participated in the program also spoke and described how the court paved the way for her successful two years of sobriety.
“It means a lot, it’s a big part of my accomplishment,” she said. “It basically shows that your past does not define who you are or your future.”
“It’s definitely been a difficult journey, but it is definitely worth every step of the way,” she says. “At the beginning it’s pretty hard, but once you get over the first little obstacles then you are committed to your sobriety. You talk to your sponsor, you have the support that you need.”
Billy Parsons is a participant in the program and was present as well. He said he was happy about the turn out and is hopeful that the program can change people’s negative perceptions of drug addiction.
“Not a lot of people really understand addiction, everybody wants to just point the finger until it happens to them or someone they love. No one really takes the time to understand it,” said Parsons.
He has been in the program for 15 months and said it has given him the opportunity to have a fresh start in his life.
“I plan on starting my own business doing construction. The program has given me a real good stepping stone to a lot of things,” Parson added.
He hopes to get his construction business up and running in Towanda in just a few years.
Parsons also attributes his success to Suzanne Ide, a probation officer for Bradford County who was instrumental in getting the program started.
“She’s the backbone of this and she’s there for all of us,” he said.
Ide has been a part of the inception of the program before it even started back in 2006. She is proud of getting the program started and of the participants’ successes at sobriety due to it.
“It has an accountability piece and it has the incentives that they are recognized for,” said Ide. “It’s a two year program, it’s a commitment, and I feel like it works.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.