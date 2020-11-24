SAYRE BOROUGH – The Sayre Area School District wants to bring hope to the surrounding community through three decorated evergreens that will soon be placed in front of the district’s administrative offices.
“We’ve had a lot going on this year and a lot of challenges,” said Superintendent Jill Daloisio as she highlighted the Trees of Hope initiative that will be starting next week.
“We all have hopes and dreams for what the future might hold,” she continued. “We’re going to be placing live evergreens out in front of the Sayre Administration in the yard there between the maple tree and the sign for the high school, and we’re going to put a few red cardinals on there, light them up with some white lights and put some stars on the top.”
Students will be learning remotely as the trees are set up next week. Once students return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7, they will be sent home with a letter and a laminated ornament that they can write their hopes and dreams on and hang on the tree.
Laminated ornaments will also be placed in a container by the trees for anyone passing by who wishes to fill one out as well.
“We just wanted to have an activity that doesn’t gather people at any one time,” Daloisio noted.
Dana Twigg will also be creating a piece of art out of the Emily Dickinson poem “Hope is the thing with feathers” to accompany the trees.
