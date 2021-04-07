There were 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The increase brought the county to 4,130 total confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county had seen 84 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 including 33 confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities. The latest county death was reported to the DOH on April 2.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 173 new confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 269 new confirmed cases.
Tuesday’s update came with eight more probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive.
Bradford County Manor reported four active confirmed staff on Tuesday and no new confirmed resident cases.
Since March 2020, the manor had seen 90 confirmed cases among staff members and 124 confirmed cases among residents. The update said that the manor had no staff and residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 3.983 Bradford County residents had been partially vaccinated and 8.311 had been fully vaccinated against the virus.
There were 4,255 additional confirmed cases sent to the department from across the state up until midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655.
The DOH website showed that 90% of the statewide cases since the beginning of the pandemic have recovered.
In a livestream update, the department updated Pennsylvanians on the 12-week pop-up COVID-19 testing initiative completed in early March 2021 as well as on the current testing initiative with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide continued COVID-19 testing.
“The virus is still present in our communities, which reinforces the need for continued testing across the state,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “AMI has been a significant partner to the DOH by providing pop-up testing in counties across the commonwealth without a health department. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with AMI, we can continue offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need or want a test. Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still the best way to determine your exposure to and to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisory on COVID-19 response, said that mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and, in the case of exposure or symptoms, getting a test are crucial in this critical turning point in the state.
To help with the testing initiative, she said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been issuing new emergency use operations for over the counter tests, which make testing much more accessible.
“We need to focus on testing even as we ramp up the vaccination process,” she stated.
The DOH also announced updates to the Your Turn tool used to determine COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.
“While Your Turn does not schedule people for vaccine appointments, you can search for providers nearest you using the new zip code search feature,” Mauldin said. “All individuals who submit their email address will continue to receive future updates related to vaccine opportunities.”
She noted that the new feature is useful to those covered under Phase 1B, 1C, and 2.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard released Monday with data from March 26 to April 1 showed an increased statewide percent-positivity of 9.4% and 45 counties with substantial transmission status.
Since the last dashboard update, 10 more counties were back at the substantial level; they showed an incidence rate equal to or higher than 100 or a percent-positivity rate equal to higher than 10% per 100,000 residents.
“While we see a rise in cases across Pennsylvania it remains critical for all Pennsylvanians to do their part and practice proven public health practices to keep each other safe,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Further, as it becomes your turn to receive the vaccine, we encourage you to find your nearest vaccine provider and get vaccinated.”
Bradford County had a percent-positivity of 10.5%, a slight increase from 10.2% reported last week.
Sullivan (2.3%) and Tioga (7.7%) counties again showed the lowest neighboring percent-positivity rates.
Neighboring Susquehanna County (15.7%) saw a slight decrease while Wyoming (19.1%) and Lycoming (8.2%) counties reported increased positivity.
