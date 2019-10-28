Multiple municipalities in Bradford County have changed the date of their trick-or-treat hours in anticipation of rainy weather on Halloween, Thursday.
Originally, Towanda Borough and Township, Monroe Borough and Township, North Towanda Township, Ulster Township, Athens Township and Borough, Sayre Borough, South Waverly Borough, and Troy Borough all planned to hold their trick or treat times from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. All aforementioned municipalities have changed their day to Wednesday at the same time.
Troy Borough’s parade will also be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday instead of Thursday with trick-or-treating to follow.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high chance of rain throughout the day on Thursday. As much as an inch of rain is expected by the end of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.