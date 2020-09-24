Trick-or-treating tentatively set for Valley communities

Most Valley communities are ready to welcome the kids and candy for trick-or-treating next month.
During Wednesday’s Sayre Borough Council meeting, Mayor Henry Farley said all but South Waverly Borough Mayor Tim Hickey have confirmed with him so far the tentative time and date of 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
“(Waverly) Mayor (Patrick) Ayres wanted me to stress that New York state is under the law of the governor (Andrew Cuomo) and that could change, but right now they are allowed to have trick-or-treating,” Farley said. “I’d imagine South Waverly would want to do it with us, but I haven’t heard back from Mayor Hickey.”
Sayre Borough Councilman Patrick Gillette asked why trick-or-treating isn’t normally held on a weekend instead of a school night.
“We’ve never had trick-or-treating on a weekend,” Farley responded. “ … It’s been that way for forever in Sayre.”
