Triple Cities Street Rods will celebrate 50th anniversary with car show

A club of hot rod enthusiasts will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with an upcoming car show.
Triple Cities Street Rods will host “Cars In The Park” at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. on Sunday, July 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature a car teeter totter, food trucks, kids games, a flea/craft market, $50 cash give-a-ways and a 50th anniversary cake.
The club was formed in 1972 by eight men with a common interest in hot rods. Since 1974, the club has hosted a yearly car show at Hickories Park called “The Hickories Rod Run” before changing the event’s name to its current one.
There are currently 35 members and spouses in the club with a variety of hot rods of many different makes and years. The membership has remained constant through the years and new members are always welcome.
The club meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month at the Blue Dolphin restaurant in Apalachin, N.Y.
Another event hosted by the club includes the “Pasta Dinner and Cruise-In” at the Sons of Italy in Endicott, N.Y. All of the proceeds from the car show and pasta dinner are donated to various charities in the Southern Tier of New York and locally in Bradford County, as well as individuals with medical or financial problems.
For additional information, go to www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com to learn more about the club and its hosted events.
