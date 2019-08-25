WYALUSING — Athletes from across the region challenged their strength, endurance and determination Saturday during the Wyalusing North Branch Triathlon — a race that tested their ability on foot, on water and on bicycle.
45 participants began the race which started with a 3.6 mile run, followed by 4.5 mile kayak paddle and 15.3 mile bike circuit — 35 cyclists crossed the finish line.
Nancy Keeler, Triathlon Chair through the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce who hosted the event, stated that while it is a long time Wyalusing tradition, the race was not pulled off without challenges of its own this year.
Usually boasting a total of 23.4 combined foot, kayak and bicycle miles, the triathlon had to be rerouted in 2019 due to road construction and the closure of Route 187, leaving it a 17.5 mile competition.
Regardless of the new route, Keeler said the race was a success and drew men, women and mixed relay teams as well as individual participants from as far away as allentown and New York State.
“They really love it,” she stated, noting that there were many returning competitors this year as well as a lot of new faces.
Multi-year veteran triathlon participant Randy White, a track and cross country coach from Tunkhannock told of his passion for the event.
“I just love the race, I just love all three of them together, it is a great race, it’s a very good event for the area,” he commented. “I think it’s just great, it brings everyone together and it is a good community event...I think it’s very important to keep people moving and get them out in the great endless mountains.”
While granting participants the opportunity to test their physical and mental ability and take in the outdoors, the race also benefited Wyalusing as a whole as it generated business for local establishments, explained Keeler.
“It brings a lot of people to the area and we have a lot of local athletes and they really enjoy it,” she said.
Marc Lewis, a group participant, finished the Wyalusing North Branch Triathlon first with a total time of 1:27:23 followed by individual competitor “Doc” Leon Mosher at 1:32:07 and individual racer Dawson Patrick at 1:35:05.
Brittany Jackson, who competed with the group “Holding Our Own” was the first place female finisher with a time of 1:44:00.
