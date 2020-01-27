ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Alexandria Agnellino has a lot of questions.
But she has a lot of answers, too, so she put them all together for the first-ever Athens Township Fire Co. Trivia Night on Saturday.
The fun night was sponsored by the law firm of Niemiec, Pellinger and Smith of Towanda and its First Abstract Agency. The firm has done a number of trivia contests to support area firefighters or other groups. In Athens, it paid for refreshments, helped with publicity, and got together door and raffle prizes. The night, which attracted about 30 players, also included a 50/50 raffle.
Niemiec said the firm is happy to help the firefighters. “We’re very lucky that we can give back to the community.”
The lawyer reported his firm also has done Trivia Nights for the Wysox, Herrickville and Wyalusing fire companies; the Wyalusing Library; the Wyalusing Extra Point Club; St. Agnes School; and Happy Tails animal shelter. This fall it’s holding one for the Towanda High School Foundation.
With the help of Agnellino, it provided questions for the Athens event. A sophomore at Athens High School, the student came up with about two dozen brain-stumpers, either from her own knowledge or the Internet.
“I’ve actually been to one of these before,” at age 3-4, she said. Her family is friends with Niemiec, and she wrote the questions as part of a project for National Honor Society. Before the game, she noted the questions would focus on things like history, geography, pop culture and general knowledge. “Many subjects in there.”
According to the firm’s Facebook page, the team of Mary Cavy, Jack Cavy, Logan Cornell, Kim Cornell and Chuck Cornell won the contest.
“I help Frank with the advertising. I run his Facebook page,” helper Susan Webb said. “I have been helping since he started doing this,” eight or nine years ago, she said. Webb noted the event included more than 50 door prizes.
She expected it would be a “really fun night. It’s something a bit different.”
Fire Chief Bryan Farr said Webb told the company about its Trivia Nights. “It sounded like a really great idea.” The law firm and First Abstract were enthusiastic about the project and that excitement “carried right over to us,” he said. Now, he hopes Trivia Night will be an annual event.
“We can’t thank them enough.”
Mitzi and Jere Martin came all the way up from Canton to play. “My daughter Abi, she works at the Community Cup here in Towanda,” Mitzi Martin explained. Niemiec often visits the restaurant and invited her, and she invited her family.
Abi Martin later told how the lawyer likes to ask her trivia questions. For example: Which presidents were fathers and sons? (The Bushes and Adamses.) Or he asks sports questions. “Which I never, ever will know!” she declared.
And on Wednesday, he shares “Words of Wisdom.” Such as – possibly due to his line of work – “Don’t get married!”
Niemiec said his firm has a lot of fun doing Trivia Nights. “Hopefully we’ll be doing this many years hereafter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.