ATHENS TOWNSHIP— A trivia night to benefit the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Athens Township Fire Hall. The event is sponsored by Niemiec, Smith & Pellinger Attorneys at Law and 1st Abstract Agency.
The sponsors have held similar fundraisers for other fire companies in the area, like Herrickville, Wyalusing Valley, Wysox, Towanda, and other local non-profit organizations for the past nine years.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with the trivia contest beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are for sale in advance or available at the door for $10 a person. Trivia teams of up to six people may register before the event.
The event is not just trivia, as door prizes, raffles, 50/50 drawings, snacks and hot dogs and French fries, courtesy of the fire department, will all be available.
Organizers of the event told The Review that they are proud to give back to the community and benefit a worthy cause such as local fire departments.
“It’s a great night, a lot of fun. The firemen come out in the middle of the night to come help us without pay. They risk their lives to make sure we’re OK if we have a fire in our homes. It’s the least we could do for the firemen and thank them for what they do,” organizer and sponsor Frank Niemiec said of the event.
There are a total of 240 tickets available for the fundraiser.
Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket before the event may do so by contacting Susan Webb at (570) 265-2222.
