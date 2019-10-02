TROY — Along with colored leaves and chilly breezes, October will usher in the long-awaited grand opening of Troy Area School District’s new track facility.
Darin Rathbun of Hunt Engineering stated that the six-lane track has been completed and a Substantial Completion Notice has been filed for the facility.
A grand opening is scheduled for the Trojans track at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. The opening ceremony will be hosted on the track, located behind Troy Intermediate School.
All Troy Area School District community members have been invited to attend the event and walk a lap around the track, according to Troy Area School District Business Manager Traci Gilliland.
Rathbun explained that three change orders have been filed in completion of the project including $2,721.84 for additional drainage.
A $28,000 change order was placed for the creation of a paved road in front of the playground just below the track and $7,510 in additional fencing around the playground, both which were included in the original playground bid.
Rathbun stated that there will be continued construction to finish small areas near the facility including work due to clay that has been found in the pond near the track and the addition of a staircase scheduled to be installed leading to the track.
The engineer said the track has finished “pretty close to budget for a project this big.”
A foundation including a concrete slab and in-ground plumbing has been laid for a future restroom/storage/concession facility near Troy’s track free of charge by an anonymous community donor.
A total of $24,000 has been raised through community fundraising and is currently held in the district’s capital reserve fund for the creation of the concession stand, according to Gilliland.
The concession stand project has been bid as strictly work to create a base and shell of the facility with alternates that relate to inside work as to expedite the building process and keep the area as safe as possible.
Rathbun told that bleachers could also be obtained through fundraising and would need to be built into the hill on the west side of the track or braced on top of the hill on the east side.
Troy Jr./Sr. High School student Owen Williams will be constructing red and white pavers, a seat wall and a flagpole by the main entrance of the track as part of an Eagle Scout project.
Williams stated that the pavers will form three Trojan letter T’s and will be accompanied by a plaque while the flagpole is one originally used at Mosherville Elementary School and most recently used at Troy Elementary Center East.
The flagpole will be set in concrete with lighting provided by solar lights.
Williams stated that he was given the idea for the flagpole project after noticing that the Star Spangled Banner is not often played before track meets but is before other sporting events that are held near flagpoles.
“I loved the idea... I think it’s an awesome project,” said Rathbun who is assisting Williams with the project.
The flagpole is scheduled to be installed prior to the October grand opening of the track with the landscaping to follow in the spring.
