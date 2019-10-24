Trojans dazzle PMEA District 8 chorus
Submitted Photo

On Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 Trojan Choir members traveled down to Williamsport High School to audition for placement in the PMEA District 8 Festival Chorus. There were about 400 students auditioning from all over the area and only the top 23 are accepted into the choir per voice part. In order to place well, students prepare a selected choral piece on their own and sing alone, unaccompanied, in front of a panel of three judges for 45-60 seconds. This is a long day and the students represented Troy incredibly well, according to the school. Ten of the Trojan musicians were selected into the PMEA D8 Festival Chorus. Five of these students placed in the top 10 and Devyn Parks and Maddy Getola each took first on their respective voice parts. Shown are (rear left to right) Ryder Lathrop, Devyn Parks, Owen Williams and Dustin Hagin, (middle left to right) Emma Briggs, Rylee Weaver, Sadie Beers, Madeline Getola, Anna Ensminger and (front left to right) Shahamar Woleslagle and Anna Lewis. 

