Trojans dazzle PMEA District 8 chorus

On Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 Trojan Choir members traveled down to Williamsport High School to audition for placement in the PMEA District 8 Festival Chorus. There were about 400 students auditioning from all over the area and only the top 23 are accepted into the choir per voice part. In order to place well, students prepare a selected choral piece on their own and sing alone, unaccompanied, in front of a panel of three judges for 45-60 seconds. This is a long day and the students represented Troy incredibly well, according to the school. Ten of the Trojan musicians were selected into the PMEA D8 Festival Chorus. Five of these students placed in the top 10 and Devyn Parks and Maddy Getola each took first on their respective voice parts. Shown are (rear left to right) Ryder Lathrop, Devyn Parks, Owen Williams and Dustin Hagin, (middle left to right) Emma Briggs, Rylee Weaver, Sadie Beers, Madeline Getola, Anna Ensminger and (front left to right) Shahamar Woleslagle and Anna Lewis.
Latest News
- Community steps up to help victims of Towanda fire
- Man who killed 5-year-old girl is resentenced to life term
- HawkEye 360 Expands Signal Catalog to Address New Markets
- Company fined after worker's fatal fall into meat grinder
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Towanda parade, bonfire planned
- Today in History
- Letters to the Editor, Oct. 24, 2019
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
Online Poll
Do you still dress up for Halloween?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.